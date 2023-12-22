South Sudanese healthcare facilities are still suffering from the effects of years of conflict in the country, and the ones in Greater Jonglei are no exceptions. With many of them lacking essential supplies ahead of the traditionally busy end-of-year holidays, peacekeepers from Ethiopia and South Korea serving with the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) decided to make a difference.

In Bor, the Ethiopian Blue Helmets visited the State Hospital, known to receive some 300 patients every day. They brought stocks of more than 20 of the most frequently needed medications.

“Common diseases like malaria and typhoid are real threats. We hope that our initiative will meet at least some of the medical needs of the community,” said Colonel Tefera Melek, representing the Ethiopian contingent.

At the Pariak Hospital, their South Korean colleagues were the ones bringing joy and supplies, including bed frames and wheelchairs.

“We are grateful for the support we receive from UNMISS, a true partner for peace,” declared Chuol Diu Teny, the Jonglei Minister of Health.

According to Geetha Pious, Head of the peacekeeping mission’s Field Office in the area, thoughtful gestures to assist the South Sudanese people are not limited to the festive season.

“We (UNMISS) will always do our best to stand by the people we are here to serve, and that includes improvements of local infrastructure like hospitals,” she pledged.