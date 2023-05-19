For decades, Africa has been one of the most dangerous continents for road users, initiatives over the past years emerge in many African countries to improve road safety for all road users – and VITRONIC systems play a huge part in it.

With the challenges road safety brings to countries, nations all over Africa have pushed the topic to the top of their agenda. A key component of every strategy remains to be traffic enforcement, which is an effective measure against the main causes of traffic fatalities. Studies show that traffic enforcement will be a game-changer in battling the main reasons for traffic-related deaths and indicate investment potential and need for countries.

For that reason, VITRONIC presents its innovative solutions for traffic enforcement and smart traffic management at GITEX Africa 2023 in Morocco. Systems from the POLISCAN produce line improve the safety of all road users by monitoring free-flowing traffic.

In addition to that, a wide range of applications will be presented to show the opportunities for future traffic management in Africa. A Smart City unites cutting-edge technologies from the areas of energy, mobility, and communication to enhance the quality of life for residents. A sustainable use of resources is the goal. In this context, existing traffic infrastructure collects data which can be used for traffic management. Efficient traffic flows, improved air quality and human safety are the result. The presented traffic technology from VITRONIC helps to gain insights from traffic and environmental data. A recent innovation that has never been presented before will create the experience how data comes to life at the exhibition.

Press contact:

Christine Naas

chcp@vitronic.de

www.VITRONIC.com

VITRONIC Machine Vision Middle East LLC

Dubai Hills Business Park 3, Floor 3

Dubai Hills, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Tel:+49 611 7152 0

Fax: +49 611 7152 133

About VITRONIC:

VITRONIC is the world's leading innovation driver for industrial image processing, enabling its customers to master the challenges of tomorrow.

The owner-managed group of companies develops forward-looking solutions in the form of specialized products and software for image-based quality inspection, identification and process optimization, ​​which find application in the growth sectors of automation and traffic engineering.

VITRONIC solutions make an important contribution to helping shape a safe and sustainable world. The existing limits of what is economically feasible are constantly being questioned in order to achieve the highest quality and productivity, for example in the production of automotive and pharmaceutical companies. Worldwide, Auto-ID solutions in logistics centers and at cargo airports, take over the reliable and efficient recording of shipments and thus ensure a transparent flow of goods.

In the transport sector, VITRONIC offers leading technology for increased safety on the roads, for optimizing traffic flow and for recording road usage.

Open and honest dealings with our customers form the foundation for jointly exploiting technological and process potential to the full. Joint success forms the basis of long-term cooperation with companies such as B. Braun, BMW, Daimler, DHL, UPS, Toll Collect, Fresenius and Sanofi as well as with public clients.

Since its foundation in 1984, VITRONIC has been growing continuously for almost 40 years. The current annual turnover (2021) is 184 million EURO and the company is currently represented on five continents in over 80 countries with approximately 1,300 employees.

Development and production of VITRONIC systems are located at the company headquarters in Wiesbaden. VITRONIC subsidiaries in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia, as well as a worldwide network of sales and service partners, provide local support to international customers.