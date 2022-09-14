Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Tourism - Foreign Affairs Department, Republic of Seychelles


The President of the Republic of Seychelles, Mr Wavel Ramkalawan has given the order that on the day of the funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, on Monday 19 September 2022, all National Flags of the Republic of Seychelles should fly at half mast.

In the interim, all National Flags of the Republic should fly at full mast.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Tourism - Foreign Affairs Department, Republic of Seychelles.