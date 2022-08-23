Parliament’s Presiding Officers, led by the Speaker of the National Assembly (NA), Ms Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, and the Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), Mr Amos Masondo, are deeply saddened by the passing of ANC Member of Parliament in the National Assembly, Ms Anastasia Motaung.

Ms Motaung was a passionate and consummate legislator who served as a Member of Parliament since 2019. She served as a member of the Portfolio Committee on Social Development until her untimely passing.

Parliament will remember her as an enthusiastic public servant who performed her work diligently and with absolute professionalism.

May her family, friends and comrades take solace from knowing she served the South African society with humility.

May her soul rest in eternal peace.