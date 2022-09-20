A three-month long training of policy analysts from the offices of the Leader of the Opposition and the Leader of Government Business in Parliament has come to an end, with a call to the officers to remain non-partisan, professional.

The Government Chief Whip, Hon. Hamson Obua, said at the graduation ceremony on Tuesday, 20 September 2022 in the Members’ Lounge that the institution expects the officials to offer their best services with integrity.

“Your work is to research and when you research, have it in mind that Uganda is the only country we have; your research must add value; your exposure to the development of policy will enable you to make significant contribution,” he said.

Hon. Obua also tipped the trainees to “exercise your mandate with due diligence and precision”.

The Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Hon. Mathias Mpuuga, in a message read by Shadow finance minister, Hon. Muhammad Muwanga Kivumbi, said the training comes in handy and will improve the quality of legislation in Parliament.

“I want to imagine that this must have been a long, exhausting and not always fun but a fruitful and rewarding journey; our Members will be able to put up evidence-based legislation to improve the quality of our MPs,” he said.

He added: “It is your responsibility to be the guardian of the quality of outputs in Parliament.”

The Clerk to Parliament, Adolf Mwesige Kasaija, whose message was relayed by the Deputy Clerk for Corporate Affairs, Henry Waiswa, lauded Hon. Mpuuga and Hon. Obua for organising the extensive training.

“The in-house capacity building has proved cost effective and has saved Parliament the funds that would have been spent in training abroad; the hands on training is equally beneficial to other categories of officers in Parliament,” he said.

He asked the officers to keep off politics and stick to the professional line to achieve the institution’s objectives.

The Lead facilitator, Karoli Ssemogerere, said the training has enhanced the capacity of officers to facilitate legislation.

“We have accomplished the course content to reintroduce our clients to all the skills that speak to good legislation,” he said.