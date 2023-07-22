The African Energy Chamber (AEC) (www.EnergyChamber.org) – the voice of the African energy sector – is proud to announce that Norwegian independent exploration and production (E&P) company, Panoro Energy, will participate at this year’s African Energy Week (AEW) conference and exhibition – Africa’s premier event for the energy sector – as a Bronze Sponsor.

As one of the foremost international independents spearheading exploration, development, and production of Africa's abundant hydrocarbon resources for energy security and industrialization, Panoro Energy's presence at AEW 2023 speaks volumes about the company's dedication to fostering enhanced cooperation with African energy regulators, stakeholders, and global investors. This testimony reaffirms their determination to unlock Africa's energy renaissance, optimize the utilization of its energy resources, and making energy poverty history throughout the continent by 2030.

With E&P assets strategically located in west, north, and southern Africa, Panoro Energy has emerged not just as a prominent player in the region's upstream sector, but also as a committed advocate for sustainability in the energy transition era. While some global majors have expanded operations across Africa's untapped hydrocarbon basins, boasting vast reserves of approximately 125.3 billion barrels of crude oil and 620 trillion cubic feet of gas, Panoro Energy stands out for its unwavering dedication to driving the African energy renaissance in an environmentally responsible manner.

Through strategic asset acquisitions and active participation in licensing rounds targeting both marginal and new fields development, Panoro Energy exemplifies a sustainable approach to harnessing Africa's energy potential. By prioritizing responsible resource management and considering the long-term environmental impacts, Panoro Energy serves as a reliable partner for a sustainable and prosperous energy future in the continent.

In Equatorial Guinea, Panoro Energy operates the producing Ceiba Field and Okume Complex in Block G while in Block S and Block EG-01 the company is running a series of exploration and drilling campaigns. In Gabon – sub-Saharan Africa’s fourth largest oil producer and exporter – Panoro Energy holds an exploration, development and production license in the Dussafu Marin basin where the firm is producing, developing and exploring various fields. In Tunisia, the company has a 49% ownership stake in five concessions comprising oil-producing fields while in South Africa, Panoro Energy is one of the key partners driving the government’s agenda to fast-track E&P activities of natural gas and helium reserves in the Orange Basin to meet local electricity needs and to supply the global market. Through its E&P activities in the TCP 218 area and Block 2B in the Orange Basin, Panoro Energy is positioning South Africa as one of Africa’s top natural gas and helium hotspots.

With an increasing number of African countries seeking reliable partners to drive the energy industry expansion agenda, investment and partnership opportunities for companies such as Panoro Energy continues to expand and AEW 2023 represents the best platform for the Norwegian firm to showcase its growth expansion strategy, explore opportunities within the African market and sign deals with key decision makers.

“Panoro Energy's unwavering commitment to sustainability underscores its crucial role in spearheading the transformation of Africa's energy industry. As a forward-thinking player in the sector, the company stands as a key and reliable partner in the pursuit of a just and inclusive energy transition tailored specifically for the continent. Panoro also places importance on empowering local communities and promoting social inclusivity. Through capacity-building initiatives, training programs, and equitable partnerships, the company strives to ensure that the benefits of energy development are shared. We are proud to have them as a Bronz Sponsor at AEW,” says NJ Ayuk, the Executive Chairman of the AEC.

At AEW 2023, as a Bronze Sponsor, Panoro Energy will participate in high-level panel discussions, exclusive networking, technical presentations and deal signings showcasing investment and partnership opportunities within Africa’s energy industry.

About African Energy Week:

AEW is the AEC’s annual conference, exhibition and networking event uniting African energy policymakers and stakeholders with global investors to discuss the opportunities across the continent’s energy industry. For more information about AEW 2023, visit https://AECWeek.com