Panoro Energy Senior Advisor Tim O’Hanlon will speak at the Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) 2024 conference – scheduled for October 2-3 in Luanda – gathering industry leaders, policymakers and key stakeholders to discuss the latest trends, developments and opportunities shaping Angola’s oil and gas sector.

Panoro Energy serves as a leading independent upstream company on the continent, with operations in Gabon, Equatorial Guinea, Tunisia and South Africa. At AOG 2024, O’Hanlon will share insights into Panoro’s ongoing projects and strategic vision, which involves leveraging technology for efficient resource extraction and forging strong partnerships with local entities to drive sustainable growth.

AOG is the largest oil and gas event in Angola. Taking place with the full support of the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas; the National Oil, Gas and Biofuels Agency; the African Energy Chamber; and the Petroleum Derivatives Regulatory Institute, the event is a platform to sign deals and advance Angola's oil and gas industry.

Across its portfolio, Panoro Energy focuses on high-quality assets and infrastructure-led exploration, with a view to developing new discoveries at reduced costs. In Gabon, the company’s activities primarily center around the Dussafu Marin Permit, in which it holds a 17.5% stake in partnership with operator BW Energy. The company announced its latest oil discovery at the Hibiscus South field last November – representing the sixth find made on the block under Panoro’s participation – which it fast-tracked into production just five months later.

In Equatorial Guinea, Panoro Energy recently finalized its terms for offshore Block EG-23 and is currently developing the block’s development program and budget, alongside national oil company GEPetrol and the Ministry of Mines&Hydrocarbons. Additionally, Panoro Energy launched a three-well drilling campaign in offshore Block G last January, with drilling expected to produce a new infill well utilizing the Island Innovator semi-submersible rig.

Panoro Energy’s success in both Gabon and Equatorial Guinea could be applied to Angola’s exploration scene, which is home to both proven and frontier prospects. By attracting independent explorers like Panoro, Angola can leverage a technology-focused approach that catalyzes exploration activities and brings new discoveries into production. O’Hanlon is expected to unpack Panoro Energy's strategic approach to oil and gas exploration in Africa, emphasizing the company’s expertise in partnering with local governments, fostering innovation and driving infrastructure-led exploration.