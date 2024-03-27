John Hamilton, CEO of independent exploration and production (E&P) company Panoro Energy, will participate as a speaker at African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energy 2024, Africa’s premier event for the oil and gas sector, taking place on November 4-8 in Cape Town.

Representing the international major’s upstream development across Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, South Africa and Tunisia, and with over 25 years’ experience in energy exploration, production and financing, Hamilton’s presence and participation at AEW: Invest in African Energy 2024 will be crucial for the discussion on African oil and gas market challenges and opportunities.

AEW: Invest in African Energy is the platform of choice for project operators, financiers, technology providers and government, and has emerged as the official place to sign deals in African energy. Visit www.AECWeek.com for more information about this exciting event.

Hamilton has led Panoro Energy in a series of exploration, production and asset acquisitions across Africa. Under his leadership, Panoro Energy recently launched a three-well drilling campaign in Block G in Equatorial Guinea. The first new infill well is expected onstream by the end of Q1 2024, with all three wells expected onstream by mid-year.

Upon completion of the Block G infill drilling campaign, the semi-submersible drilling rig will be relocated to Block S where it will drill the Akeng Deep infrastructure-led exploration well, targeting an estimated 180 million barrels of oil.

Meanwhile, Equatorial Guinea’s Ministry of Mines and Hydrocarbons last year awarded a 56% participating interest and operatorship of Block EG-01 to Panoro Energy, where the independent will conduct subsurface studies over a period of three years. Panoro Energy will leverage existing data to evaluate hydrocarbon reserves in the block.

Prior to his current role with Panoro Energy, Hamilton was the CEO of Latin American-focused exploration company President Energy PLC; Managing Director of oil and gas investment fund Levine Capital Management; Chief Financial Officer for Indian oil industry firm Imperial Energy PLC; as well as having worked in energy and financing with Dutch investment bank ABN AMRO.

Hamilton’s experience regarding African energy makes him an ideal participant in high-level discussions on how Africa can maximize the exploitation of its 125.3 billion barrels of crude oil and 620 trillion cubic feet of gas reserves to address energy poverty, access and affordability issues.

“The Chamber is honored to host John Hamilton at AEW: Invest in African Energy 2024 where he will – together with other African energy market stakeholders, investors and regulators – shape Africa’s own narrative of the energy transition. We commend the progress made by Hamilton and Panoro Energy to boost investments across Africa’s energy landscape and we look forward to his insights on how the continent can accelerate energy funding, exploration and output as we strive to make energy poverty history by 2030,” stated African Energy Chamber Executive Chairman NJ Ayuk.

Under the theme Energy Growth through an Enabling Environment AEW: Invest in African Energy 2024 will host Hamilton in panel discussions around local content development, securing investments in oil and gas and improving E&P across Africa’s energy sector.