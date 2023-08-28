On August 26, a new edition of the Pan African Pyramidal Awards was held, the most prestigious recognition given by pan-Africanist organizations to the life and work of people and institutions in the world in favor of the true independence and development of the African continent.

On this occasion, Fidel Castro Ruz, historical leader of the Cuban Revolution, received one of the awards corresponding to the year 2023 in honor of the blood of the more than two thousand Cuban combatants killed for the liberation of African lands, the contribution to the training of more than 34,000 Africans in Cuba, the health, education and other services have offered professionals and technicians from the island to millions of people on the continent; the example of resilience against the most powerful empire in the world, as well as the permanent political commitment to true African political and economic independence.

Ambassador Tania Pérez thanked the recognition on behalf of the Cuban people and highlighted the historical contribution of Africa to the Caribbean island, throughout the formation of the Cuban nationality and the fight for true independence.