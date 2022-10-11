President Wavel Ramkalawan received the outgoing United Nations Resident Coordinator for Seychelles and Mauritius, H.E Mrs. Christine N. Umutoni for a farewell call at State House this morning, following four years in the post.

President Ramkalawan expressed his gratitude and that of the country for the support Mrs. Umutoni extended to Seychelles, since she took office in 2018. He commended her achievements, notably in coordinating the work of all UN agencies operating in Seychelles, including harmonisation of support amongst the agencies, the diversification and the quality of assistance, and the opening of the UNRCO supporting office in Victoria.

“I would like to express the country’s sincere appreciation and on my personal behalf for all the support extended to Seychelles, which we are very grateful for, since you took office in 2018.I wish to commend and congratulate you on your achievements, notably in coordinating the work of all UN agencies operating in Seychelles, including harmonisation of support amongst the agencies, the diversification and the quality of assistance and the opening of the UNRCO supporting office in Victoria. We further count on the support of your successor,” said the President.

The focus of discussion between the President and Mrs. Umutoni was on reviewing the key priority areas where UNDP has supported Seychelles as well as their partnership in the international arena where Seychelles play a leading role, such as climate change issues, Blue Economy, sustainable environment and the vulnerability of the Small Island Developing States (SIDS) through key tools such as the Multiple Vulnerability Index (MVI). They also spoke about the regional collaboration.

President Ramakalwan reiterated his appreciation for the organisation for the successful dialogue with the Seychelles Government in May this year and noted that he looks forward for an equally successful implementation of the decisions taken during the deliberations. The implementation Strategic Partnership Framework for the 2019-2023 period, signed between the United Nations (UN) and the Government of Seychelles, and the joint Sustainable Development Goals Fund for the ongoing project that is focusing on solid waste management and the circular economy.

On her part H.E Mrs. Umutoni said that she is very happy to have been able to complete her tenure and that she leaves office with good lessons learnt from the Seychelles which include how the Government of Seychelles managed to go through a peaceful democracy, successful transfer of power following the 2020 elections, and go through the COVID-19 pandemic, and how the country is gradually regaining financial stability through the global health and economic crisis. Furthermore, she expressed her satisfaction as to how the partnership between Seychelles and the UN has grown over the past years.

Also present were the Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Vivianne Fock Tave along with Department of Foreign Affairs officials.

H.E Mrs. Christine Umutoni was accompanied by UNRCO Economist, Mr. Sebastien Vauzelle, and United Nations Coordination Officer for Seychelles, Mr. Alexander Mancham.