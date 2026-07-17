President Dr Patrick Herminie this morning received the outgoing Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Seychelles, H.E Mr Artyom Kozhin at State House, during a farewell call marking the conclusion of the Ambassador's six-and-a-half-year tenure. The Minister for Foreign Affairs and the Diaspora, Mr Barry Faure, was also present.

During the meeting, the Ambassador thanked President Herminie for the close working relationship between the two sides, describing bilateral ties as stable and noting that, in recent times, the cooperation has grown more profound, elevating cooperation between Seychelles and Russia to a new level.

The Ambassador reflected on the achievements of his tenure, citing as the most recent milestones the historic State visit of President Herminie to Russia and Russia's participation in the Golden Jubilee celebrations marking the 50th Anniversary of Seychelles' Independence. He noted the particular symbolism of these engagements, coming in a year in which Seychelles and Russia are also celebrating 50 years of diplomatic relations.

The Ambassador further expressed pride that, during his time in Seychelles, the necessary groundwork had been laid for the opening of a Seychelles Embassy in Moscow, which is expected to open later this year. He also briefed President Herminie on a number of ongoing bilateral projects.

He revealed an initiative to have a message from President Herminie broadcast from outer space. in fulfilment of a long-held dream of the Seychellois people to see something of Seychelles sent into outer space. Additionally, several items, including the national flag and the Coat-of-Arms, are currently orbiting the Earth, in fulfilment of a long-held dream of the Seychellois people to see something of Seychelles sent into outer space. It is envisaged that these items will, in due course, be brought back and placed on display at a museum.

Speaking during the call, President Herminie expressed appreciation for the opportunity to have worked with the Ambassador on both a professional and personal level. The President thanked the Ambassador for his support and participation in the success of the 50th National Day Anniversary celebrations and commended the effectiveness of the Russian Government in delivering on cooperation initiatives. He cited the recent donation of trained service dogs to Seychelles as one such initiative that is already proving fruitful, playing an active role in the fight against drugs, alongside Russian support that has assisted local authorities in the seizure of illicit drugs.

In response, the Ambassador noted that drug trafficking remains an international and global issue that requires united efforts among nations to address.

The Ambassador, who has served as Dean of the Diplomatic Corps in Seychelles, will next take up a posting in Qatar, and indicated that he looks forward to continuing to work with Seychelles in his new capacity.

President Herminie wished the Ambassador and his family well in this new chapter.