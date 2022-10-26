Ousmane Ndiaye, Permanent Secretary at COS-PETROGAZ, has been named as one of the winners of the Mohammed S. Barkindo Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2022 edition of the African Energy Awards held during the African Energy Week (AEW) (https://www.AECWeek.com/) conference and exhibition – Africa’s premier event for the oil and gas sector which ran from October 18 – 21 in Cape Town.

The selection of Ndiaye as a 2022 winner of the Mohammed S. Barkindo Lifetime Achievement Award by a panel of judges, including representatives from Rystad Energy – a leading global energy market research firm – and the Advisory Board of the African Energy Chamber (AEC), is a testament to the executive’s outstanding performance and commitment to maximizing the management, production, exploitation and monetization of Senegal’s vast hydrocarbon resources to ensure energy security and drive socioeconomic development.

With more than 40 years of experience in the energy sector, Ndiaye has held various high-profile business and executive positions where he drove significant progress including the refurbishments of Senegal’s oil and gas policies and fiscal terms as well as local content development terms to ensure skills and knowledge transfer, so that the local people and businesses benefit as the country maximizes the exploitation of its energy resources.

Having served as the Managing Director of the national oil company, PETROSEN, between 1989 and 2000; Minister Counsellor for Energy of H.E Macky Sall, the President of the Republic of Senegal, from 2012 to 2016; and as Permanent Secretary heading COS-PETROGAZ since 2016, Ndiaye has worked tirelessly to enhance Senegal’s oil and gas regime.

As a result, the West African country has seen an increase in upstream investments, turned into an exploration hub for global majors and international independents including bp, Africa Fortesa Corporation and Technip Energies, and has seen massive discoveries including the Sangomar Field Development, the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim find, the Teranga and Yakaar prospects and BirAllah.

Not only is Ndiaye’s work positively impacting the local energy market but shaping regional socioeconomic development and a just and fair energy transition whilst ensuring global energy security as Senegal is expected to kickstart its first gas production for exports in 2023.

“With Senegal seeking to accelerate exploration activities and the exploitation of its over one billion barrels of oil and 120 trillion cubic feet of natural gas reserves, we believe effective management of these resources and the modernization of existing policies and fiscal terms is essential and executives like Ousmane Ndiaye represent very important players who are well positioned to drive the country’s market expansion. As such, Ousmane Ndiaye represents one of the ideal stakeholders for the winner of the Mohammed S. Barkindo Lifetime Achievement Award during AEW 2022,” states NJ Ayuk, the Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber.