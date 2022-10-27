Renowned for his extensive experience in the energy and oil sectors both in Kuwait and internationally, the newly appointed Secretary General for the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), H.E. Haitham Al Ghais, will attend this year’s Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) 2022 Conference and Exhibition (https://bit.ly/3W6mRv6) , taking place on 29-30 November and 30 December in Luanda.

Well-respected oil technocrat and well-known figure in the OPEC space, H.E. Al Ghais has brought a great wealth of experience to his new position as Secretary General of the intergovernmental organization, boasting a background in the energy and oil sectors as well as in international diplomacy.

“We are very honored to announce H.E. Haitham Al Ghais’ participation at this year’s AOG event, a man whose invaluable expertise and perspective within the international energy space is unrivaled,” comments Miguel Artacho, Energy Capital&Power (https://EnergyCapitalPower.com/) International Conference Director, adding, “H.E. Secretary General Al Ghais is an immensely valuable addition to our roster of global energy leaders, with his participation demonstrating OPEC’s commitment to bringing energy security to Africa.”

Following his appointment as OPEC Secretary General, H.E. Al Ghais (https://bit.ly/3SBmIg5) in August stated his intention to visit Luanda in appreciation of Angola’s support during his election, indicating that the organization will continue to assist the country in better guiding its oil and gas market.

Returning for its third edition to Angola’s capital city of Luanda, AOG 2022 will be held under the auspices of the country’s Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas, and in partnership with Angola’s national concessionaire, the National Agency of Petroleum Gas and Biofuels (ANPG); AIDAC; and the African Energy Chamber (https://EnergyChamber.org/).

AOG 2022 is the premier platform to address the most pressing matters in the country’s energy market as it strives to curb production decline, expand and promote exploration and new discoveries while ensuring the participation of its population in its central economic engine and achieving fuel independency through large-scale investments in its refining capacity.

OPEC’s participation during this event is expected to encourage investment and incentivize an enabling environment for businesses and the region’s top governments to collaborate during the conference’s three days of deal-making and networking sessions, thereby bringing value to Angola’s oil and gas market.