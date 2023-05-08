Online Services Ltd is proud to announce its participation in the upcoming GITEX Africa 2023 (https://GITEXAfrica.com/), taking place from May 31 to June 2 in Marrakech, Morocco. As a leading bulgarian IT company, Online Services is excited to showcase its innovative e-invoicing POS software and connect with potential partners and distributors in Africa and the Middle East.

Online Services' mission is to help business owners worldwide manage their companies more efficiently, and its cloud-based software centralizes and digitalizes essential operations, such as sales, deliveries, audits, document issues, invoices issues, tracking of inventory, and more. The system facilitates and tracks employees' work, enabling business owners to monitor their company's activities in real-time.

The company is committed to providing fully compliant software solutions that comply with all legal requirements for point-of-sale management software in the countries where it operates. The company has extensive experience in Bulgaria, Albania, Georgia, Serbia, North Macedonia, Kosovo, and Saudi Arabia. It provides direct software fiscalization to tax offices where legislation requires it, making its software a compliant e-invoicing solution.

Online Services believes that its software and expertise may help African and Middle Eastern businesses to develop their full potential. The company is actively seeking long-term local partners in these regions, including telecoms, fintech companies, cash register vendors, store equipment vendors, and others.

Ideal partners and distributors for Online Services should know the local market and its needs. The company's basic principles for partnering are equality between partners, splitting the profit, cooperation and transparency, and division of tasks. Online Services' vision is to grow with its partners and distributors, who have the mission to help local businesses thrive.

Online Services is delighted to be exhibiting at GITEX Africa 2023 and invites all interested parties to visit its stand, number 3A-10, Hall 3, to learn more about its software and partnership opportunities. For more information, please contact Online Services at info@online-services.bg . You can also visit their website at www.Online-Services.bg.

Contact:

Raya Yankova (International market research analyst)

Email: ryankova@online-services.bg

Phone: (+359) 876 557 000