Taking place from September 13-14 this year in Juba, South Sudan Oil&Power (SSOP) 2022 (https://bit.ly/3A1hgvV) – organized by Energy Capital&Power (www.EnergyCapitalPower.com) – proudly celebrates its fifth anniversary as the premier international forum driving business and investment in East Africa.

With just one week to go, regional energy Ministers, global investors and public and private sector executives are getting ready to convene for two days of networking and dialogue, and there is still time to secure your participation.

This year’s edition will be opened by H.E. Salva Kiir Mayardit, President of the Republic of South Sudan, with a myriad of high-level speakers and sponsors spanning the ministerial, public and private sector spaces.

Alongside the conference proceedings, South Sudan Oil&Power 2022 will feature an exhibition, with companies from across the entire East African energy landscape promoting opportunities for business and partnerships.

Participating countries at South Sudan Oil&Power 2022 include regional neighbors Sudan, Ethiopia, Somalia, Egypt, Uganda and Djibouti; continental partners South Africa and Iraq; as well as international collaborators China, Canada, Turkey, Norway, India and The Netherlands.

SSOP 2022 seeks to drive new investment in East Africa through market-focused panel discussions, investor forums and deal signing opportunities. Under the theme, ‘The Gateway to East African Energy,’ discussions will be centered around tackling financing challenges and barriers to doing business; capacity building across the energy sector and South Sudan’s energy transition, while presentations and interviews will explore the country’s standing as a gateway to expanding business and investment in East Africa.

With just one week to go, there is still time to secure your place among East African industry players, and travelling to South Sudan has been made simpler. Recently, the government launched its e-visa system, with visa processing times taking less than five business days. Additionally, a number of airlines have resumed and have incorporated Juba into their travel routes. Now, travelers can choose from a range of airlines services including Turkish Airlines, Egyptair, Kenya Airways and more.

As regional and global delegates make their way to Juba for the fifth edition of South Sudan Oil&Power 2022, don’t miss out on the opportunity to expand your business and participation across the entire East African energy landscape, with South Sudan representing the first step. Secure your spot at the premier event driving investment and business in East Africa today.

For more information about South Sudan Oil&Power 2022 visit www.SSOP2022.com.