More than 400 people embarked on the walk the talk for health and health outreach activity to climax the commemoration of the 2024 World Health Day organized by World Health Organization (WHO) in close collaboration with the Ministry of Health.

The 8km walk in Dar es Salaam and Dodoma with a health outreach programme for the elderly in Zanzibar on the theme “My Health, My Right”, did not only celebrate advances in public health but also highlighted present and future challenges calling for joint work and the strengthening of partnerships to improve the health of the Tanzanian population.

The Guest of Honour for the walk in Dar es Salaam, the Minister of Health, Hon Ummy Mwalimu, praised WHO for leading with works expecially curating the walk the talk challenge to encourage citizens to prioritize their physical health further encouraging more of this unified walks.

“If we want to achieve the health for all agenda, it must start with us. Let us keep this momentum for all our interventions. It is imperative that we work together and united to guarantee the basic human rights of health and well-being, dignity, and a good quality of life for everyone”.

WHO took the opportunity to reiterate its ongoing commitment to collaborate closely with the government and its partners to tackle the main challenges still affecting the national health system. This includes initiatives such as repositioning primary health care and strengthening community health, with the aim of ensuring that everyone has access to the best possible level of health and well-being.

Echoing these sentiments, Dr Charles Sagoe-Moses highlighted the significance of community engagement in advancing public health goals. "Events such as today's health walk serve as a powerful reminder of the role each individual plays in shaping the health landscape. By coming together, we not only celebrate our WHO’s achievements but also inspire positive change for the future," he expressed.

He stated that “WHO greatly appreciates the opportunity to collaborate with Tanzania on events like Walk the Talk. In a world where the right to health is constantly challenged, events like this are potent reminders that together, we can make the right to health a reality for everyone.

The walk gathered people from all sectors including, implementing partners, policer service, students, ministries, and UN staff with their families.

“I travelled from Dodoma just to be part of this walk the talk in Dar es Salam with the Minister. Thank you WHO, for this huge successful walk. We learned, we connected and as young people, we got the opportunity to grow, both mentally and having our health fit”, expressed, Dagatha Asun, founder for Pharma organization.

The Walk the talk climaxed a compound of activities in commemoration of the World Health Day. These activities included the X space with experts and young people to digest the theme of the day, a round table discussion on health journalist programme and an opinion piece authored by the WR.