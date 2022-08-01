One month from now, Energy Capital&Power (ECP) (https://EnergyCapitalPower.com), in conjunction with regional ministries and national oil companies (NOC) along with the Presidency of Senegal will host MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2022 in Dakar. To mark this milestone, the company has released exciting program details giving an inside look at the two packed days of highly anticipated programming planned for delegates in attendance this September. Starting with the opening address from H.E. Macky Sall, Senegalese President and African Union Chairperson, on day one, this leading west African energy and development forum will seek to write the future of African energy that develops Africa in light of the latest findings, innovations, investor interests and policy reforms.

Per the latest conference itinerary, 1st September heralds a ministerial panel featuring the respective energy ministers of Senegal, Mauritania, The Gambia, Guinea-Bissau, Equatorial Guinea, Ghana, Namibia and Sierra Leone: H.E. Sophie Gladima, H.E. Abdessalam Ould Mohamed Salah, Hon. Abdoulie Jobe, H.E. Dionisio Cabi, H.E. Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima, Hon. Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, H.E. Tom Alweendo and Foday Mansaray. This momentous gathering is immediately followed by a similar convening of the heads of west Africa’s NOCs then an exclusive lunch workshop pushing for women representation in power. Assembled delegates will be privy to unique strategic insights shared by the basin’s two largest multinational hydrocarbon players - Woodside and bp - working on respective $4.6 and $4.8 billion megadevelopments at Greater Tortue Ahmeyim and Sangomar. Additionally, local companies spanning service and transport, exploration, production, security, technology and utilities sectors will benefit from exposure to investors flocking to the event from across Africa, Europe, Asia, America, Australia and the Middle East thanks to the exhibition hall’s two dozen floor stands.

In a regional first, MSGBC 2022 will feature a live summary showcase for policymakers and executives marking the launch of the International Energy Agency’s Africa Energy Outlook report and accompanying gas white paper, presented by Africa Program Officer, Rita Madeira. These game-changing global research amalgams highlight a roadmap towards continent-wide universal electrification by 2030, fully integrated local content policies creating four million new energy jobs and the valorization of Africa’s discovered natural gas reserves whilst only taking the continent’s global share of energy-related emissions from 3 to 3.5%.

A series of spotlight sessions highlighting specific MSGBC nations’ energy scenes will span the two-day event, announcing fresh offshore block development openings from Mauritania, Senegal, seven from The Gambia and five blocks from Guinea-Bissau, seeking to consolidate and diversify international oil company representation in the region from the extant slate which includes the likes of FAR, bp, Premier Oil, Capricorn, Star Oil, Addax, Petronas, ExxonMobil and Kosmos. Equally, MSGBC 2022 will push for expanded west African exploration as part of a robust recovery following 2020’s near-standstill in drilling and development delays - noting that less than 20% of the nine billion barrels of oil estimated to the present in the MSGBC basin have been located to date. Finally, a gala awards dinner will serve to highlight the leading stakeholders pioneering the future of African energy and an equitable growth-oriented energy transition, all tying into the central theme, “The Future of Natural Gas: Growth Using Strategic Investment and Policymaking.”

ECP International Conference Director Sandra Jeque states that, “With close to $10 billion worth of energy projects coming online next year and almost $50 billion more in the pipeline, this year is the turning point for the MSGBC energy industry, this conference its platform. Already, Europe is looking to Africa to meet a market demand of 30 billion cubic meters of natural gas by 2030 created by its withdrawal from Russian suppliers and currently, Africa has the means to produce 5,000 megatons of hydrogen at less than $2 per kg, Mauritania leading the charge. That sum is equivalent to the entire world’s primary energy demand. Thus, as West Africa settles into a keystone role as an emerging energy mega-exporter backed by burgeoning industry development, MSGBC 2022 provides a stage for industry stakeholders to gather in productive discourse towards writing a sustainable, scaled-up future for African energy.”

