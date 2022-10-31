Representing the biggest oil producer in Africa as well as one of the biggest gas producers in sub-Saharan Africa, Angola’s energy landscape is both ripe and ready for investment.

As such, the country’s premier energy event, Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) (https://bit.ly/3UyBCpP) – taking place from November 29 to December 1 in Luanda – is set to drive new capital into the diverse sector by connecting global financiers with Angolan opportunities.

With just one month to go until the highly anticipated event, there is still time to secure your participation and network among the decision-makers, policy experts and industry executives driving Angola’s energy expansion.

From sponsorship to speaking to attending opportunities, AOG 2022 represents the platform of choice for project developers and investors alike.

The event represents the biggest gathering of energy stakeholders on the continent, with the 2022 edition hosted under the auspices of the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Petroleum and Gas and in partnership with the country’s regulator, the National Oil, Gas and Biofuels Agency, as well as AIDAC and the African Energy Chamber.

With a suite of high-level speakers including H.E. Diamantino Azevedo (https://bit.ly/3Nl4QVS), Angola’s Minister of Mineral Resources, Petroleum and Gas; H.E. Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima (https://bit.ly/3Fxc8nA), Equatorial Guinea’s Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons; and H.E. Haitham Al Ghais (https://bit.ly/3fgX7M7), Secretary General of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, among others, no other energy conference in the country boasts this level of government support, speaking to the caliber of the event as the platform of choice for regional energy leaders.

AOG 2022’s multi-sectoral approach makes it the ideal place for stakeholders from every part of the energy value chain to come together, network and form partnerships. With a focus on driving investment in every aspect of Angola’s energy sector (https://bit.ly/3FvOhVa), AOG 2022 connects investors with opportunities, driving business and innovative growth for years to come.

Meanwhile, building on the multi-sector focus, this year’s edition takes place under the theme, ‘Promoting an Inclusive, Attractive and Innovative Oil and Gas Industry in Angola,’ and as such, will unpack a number of topics, exploring the challenges and opportunities associated with the Angolan energy sector today. The packed program promises collaborative dialogue on every aspect of the energy landscape ranging from financing to the energy transition to hydrocarbon exploration and production, with sessions led by experts and energy executives alike.

On the networking front, a host of innovative forums and side events open up new opportunities for engagement, with AOG 2022 focusing on connecting people and laying the foundation for new deals to be signed. For delegates, these side events will be key for unlocking new prospects for partnerships while for sponsors, innovative ways of expanding your brands exposure and reach.

As such, in the 2022 global energy context, AOG 2022 represents a not-to-be-missed event, and the time to join is now. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3UyBCpP