In just one day, government representatives, global energy companies, investors and service providers, will convene at the Intercontinental Hotel in Luanda for the 2022 edition of the Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) conference and exhibition (http://bit.ly/3UyBCpP) – Angola’s premier event for the oil and gas industry, taking place from November 29 – December 01.

Under the theme, ‘Promoting an Inclusive, Attractive and Innovative Oil and Gas Industry in Angola,’ AOG 2022 seeks to maximize energy investments and exploit opportunities across Africa’s largest crude oil producer with the aim of driving new energy developments and scaling-up monetization for energy security and socioeconomic growth.

Through high-level panel discussions, one-on-one meetings, exclusive networking sessions, technical workshops and forums as well as project and technology exhibitions, AOG 2022 – as Angola’s official platform where the entire energy spectrum is discussed – will provide a platform for energy stakeholders to network and discuss market challenges and opportunities while negotiating and signing industry-changing deals.

Organized by Energy Capital&Power (https://EnergyCapitalPower.com/) in partnership with the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Petroleum and Gas of Angola; the African Energy Chamber (https://EnergyChamber.org/); the National Agency for Oil, Gas and Biofuels Agency (ANPG); and AIDAC, AOG 2022 will feature high level speakers including H.E. João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, President of the Republic of Angola; H.E. Diamantino Azevedo, Angola’s Minister of Mineral Resources, Petroleum and Gas; H.E. Haitham Al Ghais, Secretary General, OPECl and representatives from key market players and global majors including Eni, ExxonMobil, Chevron and TotalEnergies in keynote sessions and panel discussions to discuss the future of Angola’s energy sector.

With Angola moving ahead with maximizing the development and exploitation of its 8.5 billion barrels of proven oil reserves and 11 trillion cubic feet of gas to gain fuel self-sufficiency, address regional energy poverty and shape the global energy transition, following the opening ceremony, AOG 2022 will kickstart discussions with a ministerial panel comprising the respective energy ministers of Equatorial Guinea, Democratic Republic of Congo, Namibia, Senegal, Sierra Leone and Angola, all of whom will provide insights into Africa’s stance in exploiting its vast oil and gas resources.

Additionally, the country’s main upstream players, including Sonangol, Azule Energy, Afentra, Equinor, Somoil, TotalEnergies and ExxonMobil, will explore solutions to boost exploration and production in response to declines in output in legacy projects across Angola and increases in global energy demand.

Thereafter, a packed program will unfold with discussions covering a range of industry-focused topics including local content and capacity building; the evolving upstream landscape; securing financing in a capital restricted environment; the state of play of Angola’s gas sector and the role the resource plays in Africa’s energy future; scaling-up Angola’s downstream market and many more. Representing the biggest energy event in the country, AOG 2022 represents the official platform to discuss Angola’s energy future and opportunities for growth across the entire energy market.

In parallel to the conference itself, AOG 2022 will feature an exhibition showcasing the best of what Angolan oil and gas has to offer. A suite of companies and stakeholders from across the Angolan energy landscape will be showcasing their projects, products and services at an innovative and interactive exhibition throughout the three-day event. Interested in knowing more about the companies and projects driving Angola’s energy expansion? Visit the exhibition and connect with companies.

