The second edition of the Invest in African Energy (IAE) forum will kick off on Tuesday, May 14 in Paris, uniting the African and global energy industry for two days of discussions, networking and deal-making opportunities.

The two-day forum has confirmed the participation of African energy ministries, NOCs, service providers and regulators from Angola, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, The Gambia, Guinea-Conakry, Ivory Coast, Morocco, Nigeria, Republic of the Congo, Sierra Leone, Senegal and South Africa. These target markets will showcase key projects open to private sector participation – including licensing rounds, farm-in opportunities and more – through technical presentations, country-specific sessions and regional market spotlights. A highly anticipated ministerial panel on Day 2 will map Africa’s path in the just energy transition, amid shifting energy priorities and global environmental policies.

IAE 2024 is an exclusive forum designed to foster collaboration between European investors and African energy markets. Taking place May 14-15, 2024, in Paris, the event offers delegates two days of intensive engagement with industry experts, project developers, investors, and policymakers. For more information, please visit www.Invest-Africa-Energy.com.

The event has also attracted the attention of global investors, bringing together operators, exploration and production companies, technology and service providers, development finance institutions, multilateral banks, investment platforms and trade and development organizations from the Middle East, Europe, the U.S. and Asia. IAE 2024’s international, high-level attendance speaks to sustained interest in developing Africa’s energy resources for enhanced energy security on the continent and across the globe. A series of panel discussions will explore future proofing Africa’s gas and LNG industry; creating opportunities in Africa’s energy system; financing African renewable energy projects; unlocking midstream and downstream investment; new opportunities in key growth markets; and more.

“IAE 2024 is set to be the premier African energy project showcase taking place outside of the African continent. We invite energy industry stakeholders to register and attend the forum – kicking off tomorrow – as we look forward to two productive days of deal-making and discussions in Paris,” says Sandra Jeque, Event&Project Director at Energy Capital&Power, forum organizers.