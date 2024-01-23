The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation


On January 19, Minister Counsellor, Deputy Chief of Mission of the Russian Embassy in India Roman Babushkin took part in the conference “Emergence of BRICS Plus and Its New Trajectory” held at the Institute of Social Science. In his address, he highlighted the Russian chairmanship’s priorities in the association in 2024.

The conference was attended by political scientists and representatives of academia, foreign diplomats, as well as retired Indian Ambassador to Mexico, Myanmar and South Africa Rajeev Bhatia.

