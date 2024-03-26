President Joseph N. Boakai, Sr., on Monday, March 25, expressed great pride in the performance of Liberia’s nation soccer Team, which recently defeated the Djibouti Team in the Moroccan City of Marrakech. He praised the Team for its courage and hard work to clinch an away win despite the many challenges facing sports administration in the country.

The President’s comments were made when he received the Lone Star Team in audience along with its technical staff and leaders of the Ministry of Youth and Sports in the Parlours of the Executive Mansion.

During the meeting, the President commended the players and technical staff for their unwavering commitment in their representation of Liberia in football during this period of scarcity of much needed resources.

President Boakai stressed the importance of putting into place proper planning and ensuring that the Team is adequately supported in its encounters. He further expressed his frustration over the constant shortage of resources compounded by poor planning. He vowed to work towards changing the narrative in favor of proper planning to ensure sustained support so as to empower those who represent the country and raise the flag in competitions.

An ardent sports lover himself, the Chief Patron of Sports of Liberia paid tribute to legendary soccer players of Liberia who he said contributed so much to building our country’s image. He led the audience into a moment of silence in honor of former Invincible Eleven goalkeeper Raymond Moulton who recently passed. In his heydays on the soccer pitch, Mr. Moulton also manned the goalpost for the Liberian National Team.

Reaffirming his Government’s full support to the Team, the President expressed his concern for the welfare of the players, who he noted put their lives on the line for the country. He reassured Liberian athletes that his Government will pay special attention to the promotion of sports by finding resources and opportunities for the players to prepare for a better future after their football career.

The Liberian Chief Executive lamented that, despite the country’s long years of existence as an independent nation, it is still unable to host the African Games. He promised to turn greater attention to the improvement of sports by finding the resources to build mini stadiums in the county capitals.

The Chief Patron of Sports then announced his plan to be present at the Stadium to personally witness the Djibouti-Lone Star return match set for Tuesday, March 26, at the Samuel K. Doe Sports Complex in Paynesville.