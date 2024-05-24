On behalf of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President, His Excellency Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, attended the inauguration ceremony, held at the capital N'Djamena, of His Excellency Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno, President of the Republic of Chad, after winning the presidential elections.

H.E. Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan conveyed the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and extended their congratulations to H.E. Déby Itno on this occasion, as well as their wishes of further progress and prosperity to the government and people of Chad.

His Excellency also affirmed the deep-rooted ties between both countries across various fields, highlighting the wise leadership’s keenness to strengthen bilateral relations and collaborations to serve the interests of both countries and their friendly peoples.

For his part, H.E. Déby Itno conveyed his greetings to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and expressed his wishes for further development and growth for the government and people of the UAE.

H.E. Déby Itno commended the close bilateral ties, emphasizing the importance of joint efforts to enhance the existing partnership between the two countries aiming to achieve benefits on issues of mutual concern. H.E. also underscored that the relationship between the UAE and Chad is witnessing continuous development, which serves the interests of both countries and their friendly peoples.