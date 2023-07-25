Foreign Ministry of Oman


The Foreign Ministry has expressed the sympathy of the Sultanate of Oman with the people and government of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria over the outbreak of forest fires in a number of states in the country.

A Ministry statement sent Oman's sincere condolences to the families of the victims and the Sultanate's sincere wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.

