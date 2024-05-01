Foreign Ministry of Oman


Oman’s Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi, made a phone call this evening to Ahmed Attaf, Foreign Minister of the People’s Democratic, Republic of Algeria.

The Ministers consulted and coordinated with regard to various aspects of bilateral cooperation. They discussed ways to develop mutual benefits and further common interests, in preparation for holding the next session of the Omani-Algerian Joint Committee later this year in Algeria.

This is an unofficial English version of an Arabic report. To view the official Arabic text, click here.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Foreign Ministry of Oman.