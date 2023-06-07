The National Emergency Management Agency NEMA Yola Operations office has distributed food items to internally displaced persons in the three formal camps of Adamawa state.

Mr. Ladan Ayuba NEMA, head of operations in charge of Adamawa and Taraba, stated this during the distribution exercise in Fufore camp, fufure local Government Area of the state.

He said that the assorted food items would be distributed to displaced persons at fufore, Malkohi and ST. Theresa camps, under the federal government food intervention program.

He explained that some 665 deserving households with a projected population of 3,234 would receive food rations during the exercise.

Ladan said that 1,680 persons would benefit from the food items in fufore 1,014 in Malkohi and 540 at ST. Theresa, adding that the gesture was to cushion the suffering of the IDPs.

He listed the items given to the idps, including Rice, Beans Gari, and Vegetable Oil. Tomato paste, salt, and seasoning.

While urging the beneficiaries to ensure affective utilization of the items to feed their families, Mr ladan reiterated commitment of the agency to provide live saving assistance to the displaced persons.

Some of the beneficiaries commended the gesture and called for timely routine distribution exercise to ease their suffering.

Saratu Ayuba and Abba Kacalla decried the delays in the distribution of food items to the idps in all three formal camps and called for proactive measures to ensure the timely distribution of food items to the IDPs.