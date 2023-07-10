The Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) in collaboration with the Ministries of Planning of Democratic Republic of Congo, Republic of Congo and Central African Republic will organize a training workshop on the Integrated Planning and Reporting Toolkit (IPRT).

The Integrated Planning and Reporting Toolkit (IPRT) aims at supporting member States to align continental and global development agendas with their NDPs as well as assessing their progress towards the achievement of SDGs and Agenda 2063 goals and enhancing their development planning capacities. The IPRT has already been deployed in 29 member States and 1 REC with ongoing efforts to include others.

Since the commencement of its roll out, the toolkit has been constantly upgraded to better meet the needs of member states. One major achievement has been to digitize the tool, making it web-based and enabling member states to store their data and carry out their analysis online. The tool has also incorporated an Integrated and Financing Framework (INFF) module to allow the mapping of development plans to national budgets.

On this round of training, ECA, in conjunction with the Ministries of Planning of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Republic of Congo and Central African Republic are organizing an Applied IPRT training scheduled to take place from 17 to 21 July 2023 in Kinshasa, DRC. The in-person training will be preceded by an online component from 11 - 13 July 2023. The training is targeting development partners, ministries, departments and agencies, and local governments, among others.

The main objective of the training is to introduce DRC, Congo Republic and Central African Republic planners, statisticians, finance experts etc. to the functionalities of the IPRT and facilitate its use in planning and the alignment of their national development plans with Agenda 2030 and Agenda 2063, including the concomitant monitoring of the progress of the two agendas towards their implementation. This training aims to familiarize these experts with the applications of the web-based version of the IPRT and its accompanying modules and equip them with the skills to use them effectively. Lessons learnt and insights obtained from this training will be pivotal in the design of the monitoring of their present plans, and the development of future national development plans.

The workshop is jointly organized by experts from ECA’s Central Africa Sub Regional Office and the Development Planning Section of the Macroeconomics and Governance Division.