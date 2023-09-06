Advisor to Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari said that HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani's meeting with HE Prime Minister of the Federal Republic of Somalia Hamza Abdi Barre, who is visiting the country, discussed bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries and the Qatar's efforts to support the stability of Somalia and achieve the aspirations of the brotherly Somali people.

Speaking during the Ministry of Foreign Affairs weekly media briefing, Dr. Al Ansari added that HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs stressed, during his meeting with the Somali Prime Minister, the continued support of the State of Qatar for the stability of the Republic of Somalia, while the Somali Prime Minister, during the meeting, appreciated the efforts made by the State of Qatar to support Somalia at various levels.

The Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reviewed the Ministry's most prominent activities during the past week, when HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met with HE Coordinating Minister of Maritime and Investment Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia Gen. Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan. They discussed bilateral cooperation relations and ways to enhance investments between the two countries during the meeting.

He also noted that HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani received a phone call from HE Minister for Foreign Affairs of Australia Penny Wong, during which they discussed bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries and regional and international developments.

Dr. Al Ansari pointed to the participation of the State of Qatar in the third session of the ministerial meeting of the Arab-Japanese political dialogue that kicked off today at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the Arab League. The delegation of the State of Qatar is headed by HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, he said, noting the participation of the State of Qatar in the 160th session of the Council of the Arab League at the ministerial level, which will be held at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the Arab League in Cairo tomorrow, and the delegation of the State of Qatar will be led by HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi. Then, His Excellency will leave Cairo for Riyadh to participate in the 157th session of the Joint Ministerial Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, he adding, noting that a meeting will be held on the sidelines of the session between the Cooperation Council and Japan on Thursday.

The Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that HE Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi chaired, via video conferencing technology, the third meeting of the General Secretariat of the Qatari-Saudi Coordination Council. The meeting was chaired for the Saudi side by HE Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs Ambassador Dr. Saud bin Mohammed Al Sati. During the meeting, the two sides followed up on the outcomes of the second meeting of the heads of the General Secretariat work team and the work of the subcommittees of the Qatari-Saudi Coordination Council in line with the time plan for the Council's work and committees.

He also pointed to HE Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater's meeting with HE Director General for the Middle East and North Africa of the European Union's External Action Service Helene Le Gal, where their meeting discussed cooperation relations between the State of Qatar and the European Union.

Advisor to Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari noted the meeting of HE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi with HE Special Envoy for Afghan Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China Ambassador Yue Xiaoyong. The two sides discussed, during the meeting, cooperation relations between the two countries and developments in Afghanistan, while Chinese Special Envoy for Afghan Affairs expressed his country's appreciation for the State of Qatar's constructive role in the Afghan file.