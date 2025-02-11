The Office Of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Grassroots Sports, Prince Anthony Adeyinka Adeboye, has partnered with the Sports Africa Investment Summit (SAIS2025); as a vehicle for driving mass participation in grassroots sports. Prince Anthony Adeyinka Adeboye will join a distinguished panel discussion on “Developing a Sustainable and Inclusive Sport Sector in an Environment of Safety, Security, and Integrity”.

This is the first time that the Presidency has appointed a senior Special Assistant on Grassroots Sports, underlying the importance of sports to the government. Grassroots sports remain the bedrock of talent discovery, community engagement, and long-term economic growth within the sports sector. However, for grassroots sports to thrive, intentional investment in infrastructure and access to common-user sports facilities is non-negotiable. In line with this, Prince Adeboye’s participation at SAIS2025 will highlight the role of strategic investments in sports infrastructure in driving mass participation and ensuring inclusivity across all age groups.

A key focus of his participation will be the special session on Spaces 4 Sports, the Sport Nigeria LTD flagship initiative designed to increase the availability of shared sports facilities within communities. By enhancing access to quality sporting infrastructure, the program aims to encourage more Nigerians to engage in sports actively, increase demand for sports goods and services, develop homegrown talent, and strengthen the sports economy.

Speaking on the significance of this engagement, Prince Adeboye noted:

"Grassroots sports represent the foundation of our nation’s sporting future. Investing in inclusive and accessible facilities is not just about playing the game; it is about fostering talent, strengthening communities, and fueling the economic potential of sports. SAIS2025 provides a vital platform to drive these conversations and unlock new opportunities for grassroots sports development in Nigeria and across Africa."

As Nigeria continues to position sports as a driver of economic diversification, the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Grassroots Sports remains committed to policies that expand access, promote participation, and harness sports' transformative power to create opportunities for all.

Join Prince Anthony Adeyinka Adeboye and other leading voices at SAIS2025 as they discuss actionable pathways to sustainable and inclusive sports development.

Event Details

Dates: February 17–18, 2025

Venue: Lagos Continental Hotel, Kofo Abayomi Street, Victoria Island, Lagos

Time: 9:00 AM Daily

For tickets and registration, visit www.SportNigeria.ng/SAIS, email sais@sportnigeria.ng, or contact 0706 203 8705 (Call/WhatsApp).

Media Contact:

Sport Nigeria Communications

Email: sais@sportnigeria.ng

Phone: 0706 203 8705

About Sports Africa Investment Summit (SAIS):

SAIS is a premier annual event, championed by Sport Nigeria, designed to establish a platform for transformative partnerships and investments in Africa’s sports infrastructure. By fostering collaboration across sectors, SAIS aims to unlock the vast potential of sports as an engine for economic and social development.

About Sport Nigeria LTD:

Founded in 2021, Sport Nigeria is a private-sector-led agency dedicated to fostering the development of Nigeria’s sports industry. The organization partners with stakeholders to unlock investments, catalyze industrialization, and create opportunities for economic and community growth through sports. Sport Nigeria also complements government initiatives by driving sustainable industry development across the value chain.