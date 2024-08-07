Republic of Liberia: Executive Mansion


The Office of the President has dismissed reports that President Joseph Nyuma Boakai Sr., has withdrawn the appointment of the Cllr. Johnathan Massaquoi as the Executive Director of the Office of the War and Economic Crimes Court.

The Office of the President states here that the Executive Director, Cllr. Massaquoi, is currently on a mission abroad in the interest of the office and is expected to make full report to the President upon his return.

The public is advised to rely only on official sources of information from the Government on official matters.  

