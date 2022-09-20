With global majors diversifying energy portfolios across Africa’s hydrocarbon-rich basins, vast opportunities continue to emerge for indigenous independent energy companies to accelerate the production and exploitation of the continent’s oil and gas resources for Gross Domestic Product growth.

The African Energy Chamber (AEC), as the voice of the African energy sector, continues to expand its support for and collaboration with independent African energy firms to optimize the exploitation of the continent’s estimated 125.3 billion barrels of crude oil and 620 trillion cubic feet of gas reserves to make energy poverty history by 2030 and drive socioeconomic development.

In this regard, the AEC is proud to announce that Nigerian oil service company Oando Energy Services will attend and participate at this year’s edition of the African Energy Week (AEW) conference and exhibition – Africa’s biggest event for the energy sector which will take place from October 18 - 21 in Cape Town ­– as a gold sponsor.

Representing one of Africa's largest integrated energy solutions providers with a proud heritage, the participation of Oando Energy Services as a gold sponsor at AEW 2022 is crucial in shaping serious conversations around how the continent can maximize the use of local solutions to boost exploration and production, and use of its vast oil and gas resources.

Through its interests in 14 licenses for exploration, development and production as well as partnerships with both Nigerian and multinational energy companies, Oando Energy Services has been instrumental in boosting the country and continent’s oil and gas market. Now with Oando Energy Services seeking to expand its footprint across the energy market through the acquisition of near-producing fields and an increase in exploration activities, Africa’s energy future is certain.

As an owner, provider and operator of oil and gas drilling rigs, fluid management services and innovative drill bit systems, Oando Energy Services is well positioned to drive serious AEW 2022 discussions around the next-generation solutions available to address the continent’s upstream market challenges.

“The Chamber is honored to host Oando Energy Services as a gold sponsor during Africa’s largest gathering of energy market players, investors and policymakers. We commend the actions being undertaken by Oando Energy Services to boost oil and gas production in onshore and offshore assets across the Niger Delta basin. The success of Oando Energy Services is a huge testament that African solutions are the core for a future that we all want for Africa,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the AEC.

As a gold sponsor, Oando Energy Services will shape high-level panel discussions and participate in various forums focusing on the role of African oil and gas resources in securing global energy security and how can enable the continent to embrace global geopolitical and energy transition-related trends to maximize the monetization of its energy resources.

Moreover, with factors such as natural declines in legacy oil and gas projects and inadequate investments for infrastructure rollout across the entire energy sector affecting both Nigeria’s and Africa’s energy market growth, as a gold sponsor, Oando Energy Services will have access to exclusive networking forums and top-notch meetings where the company executives will discuss best financial solutions to revamp the continent’s energy industry.

Media Contact:

For sales related inquiries please contact sales@aecweek.com

For attendance related inquiries contact registration@aecweek.com

For speaker related inquiries contact speakers@aecweek.com

For media related inquiries contact media@aecweek.com.

About African Energy Week (AEW):

AEW 2022 is the AEC’s annual conference, exhibition and networking event. AEW 2022 unites African energy stakeholders with investors and international partners to drive industry growth and development and promote Africa as the destination for energy investments. Key organizations such as the African Petroleum Producers Organization, as well as African heavyweights including Equatorial Guinea and Nigeria, have partnered with AEW, strengthening the role the event will play in Africa’s energy future.