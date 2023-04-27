Oak Group (https://Oak.Group) is pleased to announce the return of Scott McPherson (https://apo-opa.info/3LAoYUS) to enhance its global private client offering as Client Director, Trust and Corporate (subject to regulatory approval).

Starting his career in 2008, he quickly distinguished himself as a skilled practitioner with a keen understanding of the complexities of the fiduciary industry. He obtained his Law LLB in 2012 and went on to become one of the leading experts in the field.

Scott previously worked at Oak’s Mauritius office, where he was responsible for a large portfolio of private client structures and was instrumental setting up our partnership with the I61 foundation.

Having moved to Guernsey in 2021, Scott is excited to now be returning to Oak to play a leading role in developing Oak's South African and local networks.

Joe Woodward, Managing Director of Oak Trust in Guernsey commented:

"Having worked with Scott during my time in Mauritius, I am thrilled to welcome him back to Oak as a Director in our Guernsey office. Scott has a fantastic reputation amongst clients and other business partners and his extensive experience and appreciation for Oak make him a valuable addition to our team.”