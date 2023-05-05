The U.S. Department of State, Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs Office of Assistance Coordination and the United States Embassy in Tunisia announce a $1.5 million Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) to address the vulnerability of Tunisia’s agricultural sector to climate change, as well as increased food security threats, particularly for women’s economic security and empowerment.

The first objective of the NOFO is to enable women-led cooperatives to optimize their use of natural resources to mitigate the challenges caused by climate change. The second objective is to help women-led cooperatives to improve business acumen and increase revenue throughout the value chain of their products.

Applications will be accepted only from organizations that have previously operated in the Middle East&North Africa (MENA) region and can demonstrate the ability to work on similar projects with the relevant government and civil institutions.

The deadline to apply for this opportunity is June 15, 2023.

The announcement is available on Grants.gov and SAMS Domestic.

All questions must be submitted in writing to nea-grants@state.gov