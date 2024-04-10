Norway will open an embassy in Dakar in the autumn of 2024. The mission will also be responsible for several other countries in West Africa.

This is the first time Norway has established an embassy in Senegal. In addition to Senegal the new Embassy will be responsible for Norway’s diplomatic relations with Burkina Faso, Mali, Mauritania, Niger and Chad, where Norway does not have any foreign service missions.

‘I am pleased we will now have dedicated diplomats in Senegal. They will work to strengthen our partnership with Senegal and promote stability and development in the region,’ said Minister of Foreign Affairs Espen Barth Eide.

‘Norway has a long history of supporting economic development in African countries, as well as promoting conflict resolution, democracy and human rights. Norway is also a steadfast supporter of the United Nations and the African Union. Norway and Senegal are in a good position to increase our cooperation, and the Embassy in Dakar will enable Norway to be an even better partner,’ said Mr Eide.

‘This is a good time to take this important step to strengthen Norway’s cooperation with Senegal. Senegal has been one of our key multilateral partners in the effort to combat the impacts of climate change, as well as on issues relating to food sovereignty, democracy and human rights,’ said Minister of International Development Anne Beathe Tvinnereim.

Norway provides a large amount of development assistance to the Sahel countries. In 2022 Norway allocated NOK 569 million (approx. USD 54 million) to partners in Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger and Senegal, primarily to promote conflict resolution, humanitarian efforts and education.

‘In addition to broadening our partnership with Senegal we want to ensure we have the best possible analyses of what is happening on the ground in the region. This is a region with significant needs, where humanitarian crises are unfolding without widespread global attention. Norway is working to save lives, enhance food security and promote sustainable development in the region by providing both humanitarian relief and long-term development assistance,’ said Ms Tvinnereim.

Norway currently has 95 missions abroad.