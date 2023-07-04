Representing the only commercial oil producer in East Africa, South Sudan has undertaken an ambitious upstream agenda under efforts to tap into unexplored acreage, increase production and strengthen its position as a regional supplier. With the country seeking investors to support its development agenda, the African Energy Chamber (AEC) (www.EnergyChamber.org) – the voice of the African energy sector – is proud to announce that Eng. Bernard Amuor Makeny, Managing Director of South Sudan’s National Oil Company (NOC) Nilepet, will participate at this year’s edition of the African Energy Week (AEW) conference and exhibition – Africa’s premier event for the energy sector, scheduled for 16 – 20 October in Cape Town.

With AEW 2023 representing the biggest gathering of energy stakeholders on the continent, the participation of Eng. Makeny will not only enable the NOC to provide key insight into the range of investment opportunities available across the South Sudanese market but stimulate new discussions around East Africa’s energy future. Boasting 3.5 billion barrels of proven oil reserves, South Sudan has long-been considered a pioneer in East African energy. However, over 70% of the market remains untapped while lack of downstream infrastructure – owing to the country’s reliance on neighboring Sudan to refine its crude – continues to stifle economic growth. As such, the market offers lucrative opportunities across the entire energy value chain, and Nilepet is inviting investors and project developers to partner with the NOC and help unlock the true potential of the market. AEW 2023 serves as the ideal platform for industry deals to be signed.

As the NOC, Nilepet is committed to bolstering oil and gas activities while stimulating new investment in infrastructure, power and associated sub-sectors. The NOC has plans to established itself as an energy operator by 2027, and through the three Joint Operating Companies, is working closely to develop oilfields, improve refining capacity and enhance value addition across the industry.

As the head of Nilepet, Eng. Makeny is tasked with spearheading the company’s activities and has played an instrumental part in advancing Nilepet’s agenda. Eng. Makeny has a wealth of experience in the oil and gas industry and is committed to leveraging this expertise to ensure the success of both Nilepet and the South Sudanese energy sector. During AEW 2023, Eng. Makeny will lead discussions around the future of South Sudanese energy, where the various investment opportunities lie and how the NOC is working with regional actors to grow the East African energy sector at large. Through his participation as a speaker in panel discussions and his participation in networking forums, investor summits and NOC forums, Eng. Makeny is expected to advance insights and understanding around South Sudanese energy.

“The Chamber is proud to host Eng. Bernard Amuor Makeny at AEW 2023 where the Managing Director will set the tone around opportunities for upstream, midstream and downstream players and investors in South Sudan. With Nilepet seeking capital and reliable partners to accelerate exploration and production while developing the domestic energy value chain, we are confident that AEW 2023 is the best platform for the Managing Director to promote the NOC as a strong partner for international players and meet and sign new deals with global investors,” stated NJ Ayuk, the Executive Chairman of the AEC.

Taking place under the theme, ‘The African Energy Renaissance: Prioritizing Energy Poverty, People, the Planet, Industrialization and Free Markets,’ AEW 2023 will unite African NOCs such as Nilepet with global investors to discuss the future of African energy.

About African Energy Week:

AEW is the AEC’s annual energy conference and exhibition uniting African energy policymakers and companies with global investors to discuss the future of Africa’s energy sector. For more information about attendance, sponsorship and partnership opportunities, visit www.AECWeek.com