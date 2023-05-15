The Director General of Finance, Services and Administration of South Sudan’s national oil and gas company Nilepet, Matiok Santino Akuei, will participate on the finance panel at this year’s South Sudan Oil&Power (SSOP) 2023 conference and exhibition (https://apo-opa.info/42UliD9) . Taking place in Juba from 14-16 June, this year’s summit will reaffirm South Sudan’s position as the nexus for East African energy cooperation, with Nilepet’s participation poised to promote and showcase the beneficial utilization of the country’s resources.

Akuei will drive commercial discussions during the finance panel and will unpack how to invest in the country, opportunities for regional expansion and strategies for capital raising together with the IFC; Kush Bank; AEICORP; the Trade and Development Bank; Stanbic Bank and Afrexim.

A finance analyst with 10 years’ experience in oil and gas Industry, Akuei holds a Master’s Degree in Business Administration; a Master Degree of Arts in Strategic and Security Studies; a Bachelor’s Degree in Procurement and Supply Chain Management; a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration Majoring in Accounting&Finance; a Diploma in Business Administration and is currently a Ph.D. Candidate in Business Administration, Majoring in Finance at the University of Nairobi Kenya.

He is a former Board Member of Concern for South Sudan Organization for the First Lady of the Republic of South Sudan and brings a wealth of experience to his current role as Director General for Finance, Services, and Administration at NILEPET.

Established with the mandate to explore, develop, produce, add value, and manage South Sudan’s hydrocarbons resources in an efficient and environmentally sound manner while promoting the sustainability and growth of the national oil industry, Nilepet’s participation at this monumental summit will promote the East African country’s vibrant upstream sector as a prime business and investment opportunity, ready to welcome international partners.

Now in its sixth edition and taking place under the theme, ‘The Engine of East African Growth’, SSOP 2023 invites investors to explore and engage with opportunities across the upstream, midstream, mining, power generation, distribution, services, and infrastructure sectors. Organized by Energy Capital&Power in official partnership with South Sudan’s Ministry of Petroleum, the SSOP 2023 conference and exhibition will be where deals are made, and industries are built.