Roger Brown, CEO of Nigerian independent oil and gas company Seplat Energy, will speak at the African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energy conference – Africa’s premier energy event, slated for November 4-8. Committed to leading Nigeria’s energy transition through the development of gas resources, Seplat Energy’s participation will contribute to discussions around sustainable energy development in Africa.

Seplat Energy aims to start production at the $650 million ANOH Gas Processing Plant in Nigeria by Q3, 2024. Set to increase the company’s gas production two-fold, the project achieved mechanical completion in December 2023. A strategic development for the company, the project will produce 300 million cubic feet of gas per day (mcf/d) - predominantly for the domestic market - thereby supporting the transition away from diesel-fired power generation in Nigeria. During AEW: Invest in African Energy, Brown will provide insight into the role of gas in Africa as the event aims to increase investment across the energy value chain.

AEW: Invest in African Energy is the platform of choice for project operators, financiers, technology providers and government, and has emerged as the official place to sign deals in African energy. Visit www.AECWeek.com for more information about this exciting event.

In addition to the ANOH Gas Processing Plant, Seplat Energy aims to complete upgrades to its Sepele Gas Plant this year. The upgrades will increase the project’s production capacity from 60 mcf/d to 90 mcf/d, with processed gas set to meet export specifications while eliminating flared practices. Seplat Energy also operates the Oben Gas Plant, situated near the Oben field in Edo State. Gas is supplied from the Oben-48, Oben-49 and Oben-50 wells, utilized for power generation purposes. Currently, the facility accounts for 35% of the country’s electricity.

Meanwhile, Seplat Energy has extensive upstream operations, with interests in several onshore and shallow offshore assets. The company received regulatory approval for the Field Development Plan for the Sibiri prospect – situated in OML 40 – in February 2024. The prospect holds a base-case oil-in-place estimate of 91.1 million barrels. OML 40 also comprises the producing Opuama field and the Gbetiokun field. Additionally, Seplat Energy holds a 40% working interest on OML 53, which comprises the producing Jisike oilfield and the undeveloped Ohaji South gas and condensate field – set to be connected to the Assa North field as part of the ANOH project. With shallow oil development potential at Ohaji South, Seplat Energy plans to focus on developing shallow oil reservoirs alongside increasing production at Jisike.

Additionally, Seplat Energy owns a 45% working interest in OMLs 4, 38 and 41, with liquid production averaging 14,866 barrels per day and gas production measuring 114.1 mcf/d (2023). Since the blocks acquisition in 2010, the company has gradually increased production through the development of new wells and remains committed to increasing gas supplies for power generation in Nigeria. Gas produced at OML 4 – which includes the Oben field – will serve as feedstock for the Oben plant. Other stakes include a financial interest in OML 53 – containing five producing fields – and a 40% non-operated working interest in the Umuseti/Igbuku Marginal Field Area – part of OML 56.

“The monetization of Africa’s gas resources will play a strategic part in delivering affordable, reliable and sustainable energy for the population. Through its project portfolio and investments, Seplat Energy is laying the foundation for Nigeria’s economy to grow through gas. The country has over 200 trillion cubic feet of gas reserves and Seplat Energy is making great strides towards ensuring these resources benefit the domestic market,” stated NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber.

Uniting investors and developers with African projects, AEW: Invest in African Energy takes place under a mandate to make energy poverty history by 2030. The event promotes the development of African gas, recognizing the role the resources play as a catalyst for multi-sector growth in Africa. Brown’s participation during the event this November will strengthen the discussion on monetizing African gas.