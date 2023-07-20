The African Energy Chamber (AEC) (www.EnergyChamber.org) is pleased to announce that Nigerian multinational energy company Oando PLC has joined the African Energy Week (AEW) 2023 conference and exhibition – taking place on 16 - 20 October 2023 in Cape Town – as a Platinum Sponsor and Clean Energy Partner. Representing a leading African independent, Oando’s sponsorship and partnership speaks to the calibre of the event as the biggest energy conference taking place on the continent.

As a well-established energy company with an impressive portfolio of assets in the oil and gas sector, Oando is responsible for driving a diverse range of assets include exploration, development and production for both onshore and offshore activities situated in Nigeria and the Exclusive Economic Zone of São Tomé and Príncipe. Through its subsidiary, Oando Energy Resources, the company’s focus is on upstream operations. At its core, the company’s strategy is to continually grow its reserves through the development of the company’s existing portfolio as well as through the acquisition of new assets.

Oando has stepped in as a strong partner for African countries, taking over high potential onshore assets with the aim of gradually growing reserves. What makes Oando stand out is its partnerships with both local energy firms and IOCs, which has enabled the company to hold interests in 16 licenses for the exploration, development and production of oil and gas assets in Nigeria. With these partnerships and a focus on sustainable growth, Oando is well-positioned to harness the full potential of Africa’s energy resources and create long-term value for the company’s stakeholders.

Oando boasts a comprehensive portfolio of producing, development, and exploration assets in the oil and gas industry, positioning the company for substantial growth and success. Currently, its producing assets encompass Oil Mining Licenses (OML) such as Qua Iboe (OML 13), Ebendo Field (OML 56), OML 60, OML 61, OML 62 and OML 63.

Moreover, the company has a promising pipeline of development assets, slated for production in the near future. These include OML 90 and OML 122, which hold tremendous potential for bolstering Oando's operational capacity.

Furthermore, in the realm of exploration, Oando holds interests in several strategic assets. These include OMLs 321 and 323, as well as Blocks 5 and 12, OML 131 and OML 145. The presence of such exploration assets offers promising avenues for expanding the company's reach and discovering new reserves.

With this diverse and robust array of assets, Oando has established a firm foundation for its business operations, ensuring a strong and sustainable presence in the dynamic and ever-evolving oil and gas sector.

Given the fact that over 600 million people across Africa lack access to electricity and 900 million lack access to clean cooking solutions, the company’s activities in oil and gas exploration, production and development play a significant role in meeting the region's energy demands. By doing so, the company is also contributing to the continent's objective of eradicating energy poverty by 2030.

Meanwhile, through Oando Clean Energy (OCEL), a subsidiary of Oando Energy Resources within the Oando group, the company invests in sustainable and viable energy solutions, utilizing green and renewable sources to meet the continent's energy needs. In 2022, OCEL took a proactive step in contributing to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions while promoting economic growth by entering into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority. The MoU outlines a collaborative effort between the two entities to design, implement, regulate and manage a sustainable and integrated public transportation system. This system aims to utilize renewable energy sources while promoting economic growth.

“Oando PLC is a renowned leader in sustainability and clean energy efforts. With a strong commitment to driving successful project developments in Africa, Oando brings a wealth of experience to AEW,” states NJ Ayuk, the Executive Chairman of the AEC.

The participation of African energy companies holds immense significance in shaping the energy landscape of the continent, and Oando stands at the forefront, showcasing its unwavering dedication to making substantial advancements towards an energy-secure Africa.

“By prioritizing sustainability and clean energy initiatives, Oando sets an inspiring example for the entire industry, laying the groundwork for a more environmentally conscious and prosperous future. We eagerly anticipate the company’s attendance at our forthcoming event and look forward to the discussions and contributions the company will provide,” he adds.

Oando's confirmation as a Platinum Sponsor and Clean Energy Partner at AEW 2023 speaks volumes about the significance of this event, positioning it as the preeminent platform for energy investment in Africa. To sign up as a sponsor visit our website: https://apo-opa.info/44TGQAU

African Energy Week (AEW) is the African Energy Chamber’s (AEC) interactive exhibition and networking event, established in 2021, that seeks to unite African energy stakeholders, drive industry growth and development, and promote Africa as the destination for African-focused events.