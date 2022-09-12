Committed to capacity and human development, ensuring energy sector growth as a catalyst for wider socio economic development, and emphasizing the value of local continent in Africa’s energy future, Mele Kyari, CEO of Nigeria’s state oil corporation, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), will deliver a keynote address and participate at this year’s African Energy Week (AEW) (www.AECWeek.com) 2022 exhibition and networking event, hosted by the African Energy Chamber (AEC) taking place in Cape Town on 18-21 October, as part of an esteemed delegation from the West African country, which will be led by H.E. Timipre Sylva, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources of Nigeria.

Taking place on the cusp of capital expenditure trends, socioeconomic demands, and a shifting energy landscape driven by the global energy transition, Kyari’s participation at this year’s premier energy event will contribute towards driving the conversation on oil, gas, and exploration; promoting the role of local service companies; facilitating an enabling environment for international investors; and accelerating developments across the entire energy sector value chain, thus demonstrating Nigeria’s commitment to AEW 2022’s theme of Exploring and Investing in Africa’s Energy Future while Driving an Enabling Environment.

With nearly 30 years’ experience in the oil and gas industry, Kyari has been instrumental towards ushering the NNPC towards a new era of enhanced capacity and growth, advancing the country’s oil production capacity, promoting exploration in the face of declining reserves, and positioning the national oil corporation (NOC), not only as a participant in the country’s diverse energy sector, but as an enabler of its success. With the passage of progressive legislation that provides a more attractive investment destination – such as the adoption of the Petroleum Industry Act in 2021 – for international players, the NNPC has played a significant role in driving the country as a leading energy market in Africa.

“Mele Kyari’s participation as a keynote speaker at AEW 2022 in Cape Town this year will demonstrate Nigeria’s incredibly important role in driving African development with the use of its natural resources,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the AEC, adding, “The NNPC represents one of the continent’s top NOCs and emphasizes the role that national companies have, and will continue to have, with regards to Africa’s energy future. We are very proud to host this strong Nigerian delegation in Cape Town in October, and we are excited to see significant and game-changing deals get made, long-lasting partnerships form, and beneficial transactions confirmed that will drive Africa’s energy growth.”

By placing local content at the center of the corporation’s activities, Kyari and the NNPC have ensured local service companies, Nigerian communities, and the Nigerian private sector’s active role in Nigeria’s energy development. In Cape Town this year, Kyari will provide further insight into the country’s local capacity, while emphasizing the value of local content in Africa’s energy future.

Uniting African energy leaders, global investors, and executives from across the public and private sector for four days of intensive dialogue on the future of the African energy industry, this year’s event will drive industry growth and development, emphasize the role Africa plays in global energy matters, and promote Africa as the destination for Africa-focused events. AEW 2022 will be an interactive conference, exhibition, and networking event featuring panel discussions, investors forums, industry summits, and one-on-one meeting opportunities, driving discussions that will reshape the trajectory of the continent’s energy development.

