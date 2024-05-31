In a significant move to boost foreign investment in Nigeria and Africa, the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) and Dotmount Communications (www.DtComs.com) has announced a new partnership to co-host the upcoming Middle East Investors Summit and Expo. This strategic collaboration aims to attract investors from the Middle East and beyond, showcasing Nigeria and Africa's vast investment opportunities.

"We are thrilled to partner with Dotmount Communications to bring this prestigious event to Nigeria," said Aisha Rimi, Executive Secretary of NIPC. "The Middle East Investors Summit and Expo presents a unique opportunity for Nigerian and African businesses to connect with investors from the Middle East and globally, driving economic growth and development."

"The expo will provide a platform for exhibitors to showcase their products and services, facilitate B2B meetings and investment deals, and promote Nigeria and Africa as attractive investment destinations," said the President of Dotmount Communications. "We are confident that this partnership will yield significant benefits for all stakeholders and contribute to the growth of the Nigerian and African economies."

This partnership builds on a previous announcement of a monumental $90 billion investment partnership between the Al Amari Group of Bahrain and Dotmount Communications for the Middle East Investors Summit and Expo. This unprecedented deal is set to revolutionize the investment landscape in Africa, fostering economic growth and development across the continent.

The Middle East Investors Summit and Expo promises to bring numerous benefits to Nigeria and Africa, including increased foreign investment, job creation, infrastructure development, and enhanced regional trade and cooperation.

The expo is scheduled to take place on July 4-5, 2024, at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja Nigeria and will feature keynote speeches, panel discussions, exhibition, and networking opportunities. Top investors, business leaders, and policymakers from the Middle East and globally are expected to attend.

Under the theme “Driving Economic growth through trade and investment,” the conference aims to showcase the untapped potential of the region and provide valuable insights and networking opportunities for participants. The conference brings together government officials, business leaders, distinguished speakers, industry leaders, and investment experts from both regions to address challenges, and promote sustainable investments. The event will also showcase investment projects, success stories, and innovative solutions, demonstrating the potential for mutual growth and cooperation.

Organizers of the event expect over 700 participants, including high-profile investors, business executives, and government representatives, to attend the expo. The event has already garnered significant interest, with numerous partners confirming their support.

The Middle East Investors Summit and Expo is poised to become a landmark event in the investment calendar, facilitating meaningful connections and driving economic progress in Africa. As the continent continues to attract global attention, this expo will play a vital role in shaping the investment landscape and fostering a spirit of cooperation between the Middle East and Africa.

Contact:

NIPC

Website: www.NIPC.gov.ng

Email: infodesk@nipc.gov.ng

Tel: +234 (0)9 2900059 (8am - 5pm) +234 (0)9 2900061 (8am - 5pm)

Dotmount Communications

Website: www.DtComs.com

Email: info@dtcoms.com

Tel: +1 (332) 244-9027

For more information and registration, please visit www.AIDCA.Africa