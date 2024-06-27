Ahead of the kickoff of the Africa Rugby Sevens tournament in Mauritius, the Nigeria Rugby Football Federation (NRFF) (www.NigeriaRugby.org) has taken a significant step in repositioning rugby in the country by signing a three-year partnership deal with Flovale Consulting.

The partnership will enable Flovale Consulting to create a dedicated channel and focus efforts on making rugby one of the most popular sports in Nigeria, while also promoting the development of both body and mind. This collaboration aims to lay a strong foundation for the future growth of Nigerian rugby.

"We are passionate about developing rugby as a government agency responsible for the promotion and development of the game in Nigeria," said NRFF President Dr. Ademola Are. "This partnership will advance rugby in Nigeria through a unified plan that benefits all levels of the game, from community and professional rugby clubs to unions, regions, commercial partners, and fans. Everyone has a role to play."

The partnership focuses on growing rugby participation, increasing fan engagement, and supporting players at all stages of their careers. It reflects the NRFF's ambitions for development and growth, addressing societal issues and values. The collaboration will create development programs and age-appropriate training structures, ensuring junior players can develop their skills and passion for rugby in a fun and safe environment. Volunteers and players will be actively supported to fully enjoy their time in the sport.

"We aim to help players reach their full potential and remain involved in rugby into adulthood, whether playing for unions or clubs. Delivering this strategy with our clubs, schools, partner organizations, and commercial partners will ensure that rugby in Nigeria continues to thrive," said Opeoluwa Runsewe, CEO of Flovale.

Runsewe added, "As a corporate partner, Flovale Consulting is committed to driving growth and success both locally and globally. With careful planning and innovative strategies, this partnership is set to elevate rugby, foster financial stability, and achieve significant milestones."

"We are excited about this partnership with Flovale. Collaborations such as this will foster the development of rugby in Nigeria," concluded Dr. Ademola Are, NRFF President.