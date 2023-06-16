National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Nigeria


Emergency Response Team NEMA Kano Territorial office at site of Building collapse at old Daula hotel demolition site Kano state

3 people were rescued alive, one dead. The Search and Rescue operations was concluded at about 4:35 pm with no additional Casualty.

It is important to mention that, while Rescue activities were going on, another incident was recorded at Eid ground demolition site. Four persons were evacuated to Murtala Muhammed specialist hospital with various degree of injuries.

