President Bola Tinubu extends his warmest birthday greetings to a former Executive Governor of Rivers State, H.E. Sir (Dr.) Peter Odili, CON, as he marks his 75th birthday on Tuesday, August 15th, 2023.

The President joins the celebrant’s family, friends, and well-wishers in celebrating a life defined by remarkable accomplishments and an unwavering focus on human capacity development and political mentorship.

Recognizing Governor Odili’s longstanding commitment to public service through his mentorship of future leaders across Nigeria as well as his uncanny ability to galvanize diverse groups of people together to achieve common objectives, the President affirms that these qualities have distinguished him as a prominent leader and statesman.

President Tinubu applauds the former top contender for the highest office in the land for his pioneering role in advancing medical practice and education in the country, noting his establishment of the PAMO University of Medical Sciences, Rivers State, as well as the naming of a new Cancer and Cardiovascular Diagnostics&Treatment Center in his honour by immediate-past Rivers State Governor, H.E. Chief Nyesom Wike, CON.

As Governor Odili marks this special day surrounded by his loved ones, including his beloved wife of nearly 46 years and retired Justice of the Supreme Court, Mary Odili, CFR, the President prays for divine blessings, renewed strength and good health upon the celebrant, enabling him to continue serving humanity with fervour in the years ahead.