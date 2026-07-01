President Bola Tinubu congratulates Chief Bright Igbinedion, the Otunba Atayese of Ile-Isoya Kingdom, on his 65th birthday.

Chief Igbinedion is the chairman of Coral Oil and Gas Limited and a member of the prominent Igbinedion family of Benin, Edo State.

The President joins the Igbinedion family to celebrate the business leader and humanitarian on this milestone.

The President acknowledges his leadership in the aviation, oil and gas sectors, as well as his contributions to advancing them.

President Tinubu commends Bright for his philanthropic initiatives, particularly through his foundation, which focuses on eradicating waterborne diseases, providing educational scholarships, and empowering the indigent.

The President prays for more years of good health for Chief Igbinedion and wishes him greater accomplishments in his business endeavours.