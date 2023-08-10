The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) today 10th August 2023 held a National Emergency Coordination Forum (ECF) meeting at the conference hall of BON Hotel Elvis in Abuja, focusing on flood preparedness.

The meeting provided a platform for stakeholders to discuss humanitarian challenges stemming from disasters and emergencies to find the way forward to minimize their impact on citizens.

The meeting, led by NEMA’s Director General Mustapha Habib Ahmed, included participants such as Clement Nze, the Director General NHISA, Adeyemi Adeniran, the Statistician General/CEO National Bureau of Statistics, Mrs Sugra Mahmud Director Nutrition Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development as well as various representatives from international organizations like UNHCR, UNICEF, IOM, WFP, UNDSS, OCHA, WHO, and WFP, along with relevant government departments.

The event featured presentations on preparedness, with a focus on the predicted flood outlook for 2023, and collaborative strategies were developed for response and mitigation.

Also present were Directors of the Agency.