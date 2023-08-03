The National Emergency management Agency (NEMA) North Central Zonal office Jos today 3rd August 2023 organized a ‘One Day workshop on Community Involvement and Resilient Building During and after Flooding’ in Jos.

Declaring the workshop open, the North Central Zonal Coordinator mr. Eugene Nyelong said Following the annual flood outlook by the Nigerian Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) and the 2023 seasonal climate Predication by the Nigeria Metrological Agency (NIMET), that some Local Government Areas in the North Central states are on high probable risk, therefore it was of importance that all hands most be on deck in order to proffer mitigation measures.

He noted that flood is a natural disaster that can wreak havoc in our country and cause loss of life and destruction of property. The coordinator added that Community participation is the foundation upon which resilience is built. It involves active engagement and collaboration among community members, Local authorities and other stakeholders. He said in the face of flood, it was crucial for all members of the community to come together and pull their expertise, resources, and Ideas, by harnessing the collective power of the community, we can not only respond effectively to immediate needs but also work towards long term solution.

He noted that one key aspect of community participation is the creation of a comprehensive Emergency response plan which the idea involve all relevant stakeholders and outline clear roles and responsibility of each party by enabling efficient coordination and communication, to ensure that resources are allocated perfectly and assistance reaches those who need it most in a timely manner. The coordinator highlighted that community participation extends beyond the immediate response phase;It involves actively engaging in preparedness activity to minimize the impact of flood disaster.

Papers presented at the workshop included:’The role of community participation in disaster management during flood’ by Madey Elukpo of the National Emergency management Agency and ‘ understanding flood disaster: Preparedness, Response, mitigation and Recovery ‘ Dr. Leanard Bombom fro the department of Geography and Planning, University of Jos.

Some of the participants at the workshop expressed gratitude to NEMA for organizing such a wonderful and appropriate workshop and noted that they would cascade the knowledge down to their various communities.

The workshop which took place at Community and Social Development Agency, Mayfield, Jos, had in attendance; the traditional rulers, the armed forces and the police. Other included: Civil Defense, Federal Road Safety Commission, SEMA, Red Cross and community leaders of various communities.