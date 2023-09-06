On August 5, 2023, NEMA’s South West Zonal Office provided relief materials to individuals affected by flooding in Ilare, Ibokun LGA of Osun State. This initiative aimed to alleviate the impact of the disaster. The distribution occurred at the residence of Owalare of Ilare, Oba Emmanuel Adejoro Otebolaku, and was witnessed by important stakeholders, including Osun SEMA, NSCDC, and local vigilante groups.
During the presentation of the relief items, Mr. Olarenwaju Kazeem, the Acting Zonal Coordinator, expressed sympathy for the flood victims and conveyed heartfelt condolences from NEMA’s Director General. He emphasized that these items were a token from the federal government, facilitated through NEMA, to help the affected individuals rebuild their lives. Mr. Kazeem encouraged the beneficiaries to use the items wisely.
In response, the beneficiaries expressed their gratitude to NEMA for the generous support and pledged to make the best use of the provided items.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Nigeria.