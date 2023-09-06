In response, the beneficiaries expressed their gratitude to NEMA for the generous support and pledged to make the best use of the provided items.

During the presentation of the relief items, Mr. Olarenwaju Kazeem, the Acting Zonal Coordinator, expressed sympathy for the flood victims and conveyed heartfelt condolences from NEMA’s Director General. He emphasized that these items were a token from the federal government, facilitated through NEMA, to help the affected individuals rebuild their lives. Mr. Kazeem encouraged the beneficiaries to use the items wisely.

On August 5, 2023, NEMA’s South West Zonal Office provided relief materials to individuals affected by flooding in Ilare, Ibokun LGA of Osun State. This initiative aimed to alleviate the impact of the disaster. The distribution occurred at the residence of Owalare of Ilare, Oba Emmanuel Adejoro Otebolaku, and was witnessed by important stakeholders, including Osun SEMA, NSCDC, and local vigilante groups.

© Press Release 2023

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.