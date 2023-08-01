NEMA South East Zonal Office conducted an on-the-spot assessment of the windstorm/flood disaster in Ihiala LGA, Anambra State. The team led by Ifeyinwa Onyia evaluated the damage, condition of affected individuals, and made recommendations.
Hon Kingsley Obi, the Deputy Local Government Chairman, expressed gratitude for the Federal Government’s attention to the incident, which caused the river to overflow, damaging farmlands and houses, and tragically resulting in the death of an eleven-year-old child.
The NEMA team leader empathized with the affected people and urged them to participate in disaster risk reduction practices.
The findings showed that buildings, farmlands, and agricultural products were affected, with 2,989 households and 642 individuals displaced across the three communities. NEMA’s relief support is eagerly anticipated to alleviate their hardship.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Nigeria.