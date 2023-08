The Zonal Office was led by the Zonal Coordinator Godwin Tepikor who represented the Director General at the event. He informed the audience of the Seasonal Climate Prediction by NiMET and the Annual Flood Outlook by NiHSA in general and as they affected the local Government. Paper presentations on Early Warning and Stakeholders roles and responsibilities were delivered by staff of the agency. Chairman of council pledged the commitment of the local government to collaborate with NEMA to ensure that they manage the 2023 flood better. The Zonal Coordinator presented copies of flood IEC materials to the Council Chairman.

The event which was organized in collaboration with the Flood Management Committee of the Council was tagged ” Flood Early Warning, Preparedness and Response” and attended by the Chairman of the council Hon. Evang. Hope Ikiriko, representatives of Service Chiefs in the LGA, traditional rulers, CDC Chairmen from across the communities, Women Leaders and Youth Leaders.

© Press Release 2023

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.