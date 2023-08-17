NEMA South South today scales down the 2023 flood predictions at Ahoada West Local Government Area of Rivers State.
The event which was organized in collaboration with the Flood Management Committee of the Council was tagged ” Flood Early Warning, Preparedness and Response” and attended by the Chairman of the council Hon. Evang. Hope Ikiriko, representatives of Service Chiefs in the LGA, traditional rulers, CDC Chairmen from across the communities, Women Leaders and Youth Leaders.
The Zonal Office was led by the Zonal Coordinator Godwin Tepikor who represented the Director General at the event. He informed the audience of the Seasonal Climate Prediction by NiMET and the Annual Flood Outlook by NiHSA in general and as they affected the local Government. Paper presentations on Early Warning and Stakeholders roles and responsibilities were delivered by staff of the agency. Chairman of council pledged the commitment of the local government to collaborate with NEMA to ensure that they manage the 2023 flood better. The Zonal Coordinator presented copies of flood IEC materials to the Council Chairman.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Nigeria.