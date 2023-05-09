NEMA, South West Zonal Office coordinator, Mr Saheed Akiode today 8th May, 2023 was featured on a Yoruba radio program “Oro Ilu” at inspiration F.M 100.5fm, Ibadan.

1. “Oro Ilu” is a popular Yoruba radio show that focuses on issues affecting lives and livelihood of the people of oyo and its environs.

2. Discussions at the program were centered on the recent Bodija market fire, building collapse at Sango police barrack and 2023 flood prediction by NIMET and NIHSA respectively.

3. While responding to questions on the show, Mr. Akiode identified the causes of fire outbreak at Bodija market and Building collapse at police barrack in Sango, and proffered possible solutions in that regards.

4. He stressed the needs for having fire service station at the market places for quick response; insurance policy for market women/ men and carryout integrity test on buildings to prevent future occurrences.

5. Mr Akiode also discussed about 2023 flood outlook. He called on residents of Oyo and its environs to adhere strictly to early warning as contain in the Seasonal Climate prediction (SCP) released by NIMET and NIHSA.